Kids bikes from US to China granted tariff exclusion

The US Trade Representative (USTR) has granted tariff exclusions to two more categories of kids bikes from China, reports Bicycle Retailer.

Now all bikes with wheels from 12in to 24in diameter are exempt from the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in September 2018, combined with other exclusions granted late last year.

The additional tariff on those bikes was 25%, it now reverts to the 11% tariff in place before the administration’s trade war with China.

Several importers and trade groups requested the exclusion, which was dated 31st December 2019.

The USTR also granted an exclusion to at least some bike saddles from China. The exclusion is granted to “Bicycle saddles, each having a cover of plastics, man-made textile fabrics or a combination of the two (described in statistical reporting number 8714.95.0000).”