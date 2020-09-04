Kids Ride Shotgun appoints Trevor Worsey as European market lead

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Kids Ride Shotgun has appointed Trevor Worsey as its new European market lead.

The New Zealand-based brand is expanding its European distribution and retailer network. It now has distributors in place in France, Italy, Spain and the UK and has also launched supporting direct-sales websites in France, Germany, Italy and the UK.

Based in Scotland, Worsey has experience and connections throughout Europe, working for seven years as chief UK editor for the international Enduro and E-Mountainbike magazines. Worsey will be supporting the European growth of Kids Ride Shotgun and bringing on a network of new retailers and distributors for the brand.

Suitable for kids aged between two and five, the Shotgun seat is fully adjustable to fit all mountain bikes and features quick-release mounting.

European retailers and distributors that would like to get on board can reach Worsey at trev@kidsrideshotgun.com.

https://kidsrideshotgun.com/

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: