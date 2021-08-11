Kids Ride Shotgun launches new kids MTB seat

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Kids Ride Shotgun has launched a new child seat – the Shotgun Pro.

With zero frame contact and ‘lightning-fast’ fitting and removal, the Shotgun Pro is the ‘ultimate’ child seat for MTB families, said the brand. It is also suitable for e-MTBs with bigger downtubes.

“We had a great response to our original frame-mounted seat, with thousands of families hitting the trails around the globe – but we’ve struggled to make our frame mounted version suitable for e-MTBs,” said a statement. “There are also still some parents out there with high-end carbon bikes, that prefer not to have a child seat contacting their frame, and that’s why we developed our pro model.”

The Shotgun Pro fits all mountain bikes with standard 1 1/8 steerers, said the brand, which is the vast majority of modern bikes. Two headset spacers are included with the product, and the rear of the Shotgun Pro attaches to all common seat post sizes and is dropper post friendly.

“When developing the Shotgun Pro, we wanted to avoid frame contact – which led us to a couple of obvious mounting points,” continued the brand. “We’re happy to admit that we’re not the first to mount a child seat between the stem and seat post, in fact, the first designs date back to the 90s – but what is unique about our pro seat is the clever range of adjustment. Common adjustments like leg and saddle angle are all tool-free, making them super quick trailside adjustments for parents.”

Launching today, the first release of the Shotgun Pro is exclusively available from UK bike retailers. Find your local stockist or learn more here.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: