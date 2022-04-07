Kids Ride Shotgun releases new Pro handlebar to match Pro seat

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Kids Ride Shotgun has released its new Pro handlebar, to match its Pro child seat launched last year.

Being quick release, the new Pro bars from shotgun create an instant cockpit setup for

toddlers, and most importantly, stop your little one from playing with your brakes and dropper post whilst you shred the trails together.

The extra-wide bars feature custom undersized 19mm grips specifically designed for little hands, and incorporate the same styling from the Pro seat.

Kids Ride Shotgun released its new Shotgun Pro child seat last year. Built for kids aged two to five, the Pro seat was an evolution on the original Shotgun mountain bike seat, featuring zero frame contact and quick release fitting.

With zero frame contact and ‘lightning-fast’ fitting and removal, the Shotgun Pro is the ‘ultimate’ child seat for MTB families, said the brand. It is also suitable for e-MTBs with bigger downtubes. The Shotgun Pro fits all mountain bikes with standard 1 1/8 steerers. Two headset spacers are included with the product, and the rear of the Shotgun Pro attaches to all common seat post sizes and is dropper post friendly.

The new bars are available as a combo with the Shotgun Pro child seat, or stand-alone for those with a child seat already. Parents can get them from their local bike shop or order at www.kidsrideshotgun.co.uk.

Read more: Raleigh freezes Schwalbe pricing until July 2022 in bid to support dealers

Founded by Tom Hayward and Dan Necklen in May 2017, Kids Ride Shotgun is an independently owned business, with its headquarters located in Tauranga, New Zealand. The brand is available in the UK through VeloBrands.

The UK-based cycle industry distributor recently added British bike lock manufacturer Litelok to its distribution portfolio, which also includes brands such as Kask, Koo, Absoluteblack, Chapeau, Juice Lubes, ESI Grips, VeloToze and Serfas.