Kim North appointed Northern area sales manager for Mondraker UK

Kim North has been appointed Northern area sales manager for Mondraker UK.

Bringing with her a wealth of experience working within the UK cycle industry, her addition further supports the company’s expansion in the market. Having previously worked at several large UK distributors and bicycle shops, North is ‘perfectly placed’ to focus on dealer needs and support the brand’s growth in the UK, said Mondraker.

“I‘m excited to be joining the Mondraker family and being part of the growing UK team,” said North. “It’s a dream come true to work with such a prestigious, forward-thinking company having ridden and loved bikes since I could walk.

“The last few seasons have seen big growth for the brand and a move to a dealer direct model in the UK so I’m keen to support dealers as they grow with us.”

North joins the established Mondraker UK team to continue its work delivering brand growth whilst strengthening relationships and trade within the UK IBD market.

Mondraker UK manager Richie Rowland added: “Kim joins us with a great industry history and a fantastic passion and energy for the sport. Her addition is going to allow us to best support the market in order to realise the growth that both us and our dealers are aiming for, it’s great to have her onboard.”

This latest appointment further cements Mondraker’s commitment to the UK dealer network and structure. With a range of Bosch Smart System and Shimano equipped e-bikes, as well as a growing high-performance muscle bike range, Mondraker says it has seen huge growth and commitment from the UK market over the last few seasons.

For further information on the 2022 Mondraker range, please contact UK@Mondraker.com or North can be contacted via email at Kim@Mondraker.com.

www.Mondraker.com