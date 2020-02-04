Kinesis UK launches new Range e-bikes

Kinesis UK has launched the new Range e-bikes.

There are two new models, powered by Fazua, a drop bar gravel bike and a fast flat bar fitness bike.

“Broaden your horizons and push your limits with Range, our new Adventure

e-bike, powered by Fazua,” said a statement.

“When tackling inclines or accelerating from a standstill, the Fazua motor kicks in to provide up to 400W of assistance right when you need it most. Above the legal 15.5mph limit, the Fazua motor disengages from your bike and becomes unnoticeable, so you can focus on enjoying the ride without resistance.

“The battery is lightweight and easy to remove, so you can easily extend your range, and only every carry as much battery as you need.”

The Range features components from the likes of Ritchey, Sector, WTB and SRAM. It has a 1x drivetrain, hydraulic brakes, 45C tubeless-ready tyres and flared bars.

Key features:

– Galactic iridescent paint job

– Full carbon Range fork with luggage mounting points

– Fazua evation drive system with top tube remote

– Removable 252Wh battery

– Rack and mudguard compatible

– SRAM Apex 1x drivetrain

– WTB Riddler 45C tyres

– Weight: 15kg (size medium)

– Integrated light shown available as an optional extra

– SRP: £3,500

“The Range Flat Bar is an elegant electric fitness bike that makes light work of hills and allows you to travel faster, further and more frequently than ever before,” said a statement. “It features a lightweight aluminium

frame paired with the excellent Fazua Evation motor system, for a carefree and enjoyable experience on every journey.”

The Range is equipped with Shimano Deore gears and brakes. The inclusion of high volume all-terrain tyres means that the Range is “perfectly equipped” for journeys off-road.

Key features:

– Aluminium frame with 50C tyre clearance

– Galactic iridescent paint job

– Full carbon Range fork with luggage mounting points

– Fazua evation drive system with top tube remote

– Removable 252Wh battery

– Rack and mudguard compatible

– Shimano Deore 1×10 drivetrain

– Shimano hydraulic brakes

– Weight: 14.9kg (size medium)

– SRP: £3,150

Stock is due in April 2020 and Pivot is accepting orders for the limited first run now.

The bikes will be available to view and test ride at the London Bike Show (ExCel, 27th to 29th March 2020) and the London e-Bike Festival (Evolution London, 2nd to 3rd May 2020).