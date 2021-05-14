KinesisUK’s new LYFE e-bike now live

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The new LYFE e-bike is now live on the Upgrade and KinesisUK sites. “LYFE keeps it breezy with a relaxed riding position and ergonomically designed contact points,” said a statement. “Hop on and enjoy a comfortable ride that allows you to take in the world as you navigate the streets and trails amid the ebb and flow of daily life.

“At just 17kg (size large Equipped), LYFE is the apartment dwellers friend, as it is easy to lift and easy to live with.”

Electric assistance is delivered by the rear hub drive Ebikemotion X35 system, manufactured by German automotive manufacturer MAHLE. The 36V 250W motor provides ample assistance to keep pace with traffic and cruise uphill, said the brand.

LYFE has up to 75km range between charges, and the integrated iWoc controller allows riders to select from three assistance levels on the fly. Equipped models come fully loaded with extra equipment, with mudguards, kickstand, rack and integrated lights completing the package.

The e-bike can be found on Upgrade’s site here and KinesisUK’s site here.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: