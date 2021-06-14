KitBrix to become official sports luggage supplier to British Cycling

Share Facebook

KitBrix is set to become official sports luggage supplier to British Cycling for the next four years.

The sports bag manufacturer will provide the Great Britain Cycling Team with kit storage and organisation solutions from its premium range including its hero modular KitBrix bag and commuter backpack, the CityBrix.

“While our riders’ eye up the start line and ramp up their preparations for Tokyo, the work behind the scenes to support the team does too,” said British Cycling performance director Stephen Park.

“Travelling domestically and abroad is a big part of elite performance, so it’s with great pride that we are partnering with KitBrix to proudly represent the brand and its innovative products all over the world.”

KitBrix owner Lara Morgan added: “We are extremely excited to be working with British Cycling and joining them on their journey to major events all over the world. We hope that our innovative products will take care of the athlete’s complex logistical needs to save them time, energy and stress on their training journeys, right up to race day and beyond.

“We believe that time is precious, and we can help the riders and staff to be more efficient and organised in their preparation to be a better sportsperson.”

