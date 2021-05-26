Knaap Bikes, Laka form international partnership

Share Facebook

New owners of a Knaap e-bike will now have the opportunity to insure it with Laka following an international partnership between the brand and the insurer.

Laka is the first bicycle insurer to partner directly with Knaap Bikes and provides cycle insurance to meet the specific requirements of e-bike owners. Laka insurance is offered via Knaap Bikes in both the Netherlands and the UK, where the e-bikes have recently been launched and have since gained fans including Tinie Tempah and Phil Foden.

The cycle insurance package for Knaap Bikes includes battery coverage and the promise of ‘super-fast’ claims settlement, which is usually arranged within one day.

“We are super proud of this exclusive collaboration with a like-minded and innovative brand,” said Tobias Taupitz, CEO at Laka. “Everyone buying a new Knaap Bike will now have the opportunity to insure it before the wheels do their first spin. Proud new owners won’t have to worry about theft, damage or vandalism.”

Robin Cats, owner at Knaap Bikes, added: “Our partnership with Laka enables us to offer our customers in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom the opportunity to immediately insure their e-bike.

“Laka is the first bicycle insurance company that Knaap Bikes has agreed to work with because we believe that this bicycle insurance is a perfect match for our e-bikes. We are enthusiastic that we can offer our customers the opportunity to take out smart insurance and avoid unexpected surprises.”

