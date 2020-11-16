Knaap Bikes sees “rapid acceleration” in UK market

Share Facebook

Knaap Bikes has “rapidly accelerated” its partner dealers across the UK, passing 75 in seven weeks.

The brand starting out of Amsterdam at the very beginning of the global lockdown, at first focusing on the local market. Its two-seater 140km range e-bikes come in matt black or space grey.

The UK team is now focused on partnerships. Knaap is offering a two-year warranty with labour fully supported by the brand. Dealers are offered a 72-hour drop ship model to minimise stock holding, and the brand also has a demonstration discount to help stores get ‘bums-on-seats’ as the 4in wide tyres deliver a level of stability for the rider.

“Our true partnerships with retailers focuses in minimising risk and maximising opportunity,” said Steven May, Knaap’s UK country manager. “Stores in the Amsterdam area after four months are seeing double digit unit sales per month showing that there really is an appetite and profitable opportunity for stores with this retro-look, modern performance and powered e-bike.

“We are rapidly growing our partner network and are looking to establish a dealer network around the UK with a 20-mile radius with our online sales going back through the network as click and collect in recognition of the partnership between us.”

