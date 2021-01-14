Knaap distributor JDM Products bringing Tile bike and scooter finder to cycle stores

Share Facebook

Knaap Bikes distributor JDM Products is opening up its portfolio of brands to cycle stores across the UK this year.

The Tile brand launched five years ago on Kickstarter and now has millions of users across the UK. JDM is now launching the Tile sticker ‘thing finder’ as a Bluetooth device for cycle retailers to sell as a low-cost solution to quickly locate lost or stolen bikes and scooters.

The waterproof, three-year battery life product is around the size of a 10p coin. Once users have downloaded the Tile app, they need to simply sync it to the Tile sticker.

The Tile product range uses a peer-to-peer network, meaning that anyone who has the Tile app installed on their phone for any of its products is a potential searcher when it comes to looking for a bike or scooter.

App users only have to be within 100m of a Tile for the app to detect the Tile sticker and send an alert email to the owner, giving them the exact location of where it has been found.

The Tile team claims to be able to find over 90% of lost Tiles using the user network. The retail price is £33 for two Tile stickers, and the JDM team is supporting the Tile product training in stores with supporting video content for staff.

For further information, contact Steven May, UK country manager at JDM Products on 07546 931642 or smay@jdmproducts.com.

www.jdmproducts.com

www.TheTileApp.com

