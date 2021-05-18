Knaap partners with Gorillas to provide ten-minute grocery delivery solution

Share Facebook

Knaap has partnered with Gorillas.io via Urban Tricycles to provide a ten-minute grocery delivery solution.

Urban Tricycles provides a customised, branded tricycle solution for the food, beverage and entertainment industry and has a history of delivering tricycle-based solutions for beer and spirits brands, ice cream and chilled delivery solutions. This is its first venture into similar two-wheeled solutions.

“When we first set eyes on the Knaap Bikes we knew they would fit perfectly with our customer portfolio and their needs to create head-turning marketing and delivery machines to service their customers,” said Jim Gillson. “Over the years we have become experts in creating unique, WOW solutions for our clients and we saw Knaap as being able to do this in spades. The style alone turns heads but combine that with the range and power then it means any brand can add the WOW to their outdoor marketing tool kit.

“Everyone that catches this bike out of the corner of their eye, turns their head and smiles, that alone gives our partner brands the time to engage with their audience and take the next steps. We have lots of different ways in which we can bring brands to life with the Knaap bike and now that we have the whole of the UK wanting to get out and about, these bikes are going to create lots of social media moments for everyone that sees them.”

Steven May, UK country manager for Knaap at JDM Products, said: “This collaboration with the Urban Tricycles team and Gorillas is a ringing endorsement of the coolest bike on the streets and the versatility of the Urban team to deliver a customised solution for the last mile delivery. The range on our bikes and their ability to carry uptimes 180kg ensures that we can deliver supercool with super fresh from Gorillas.”

Anyone looking to collaborate on unique branded solutions should reach out directly to the Urban Tricycles team on 0333 455 9072 and www.urbantricycles.co.uk.

Steven May: smay@jdmproducts.com, 07546 931642.

