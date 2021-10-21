KOM Cycling signs deal with Bob Elliot & Co for UK distribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

KOM Cycling has signed a deal with Bob Elliot & Co for UK distribution.

The UK will have access to all KOM indoor/outdoor cycling accessories through the partnership. The range is set to be available from November, and the KOM team said it is confident that Elliot’s group will make this venture highly successful.

“We are always looking to grow the KOM Cycling family, and we see the UK as a hotbed of opportunity; we feel Bob Elliot & Co Ltd will be a long-term member of that family and will prove fruitful for all of us,” said KOM founder Austin Loper.

“We know Bob and the Elliot team offer amazing service to their 1000+ dealer network, which is why they’ve been in business since 1985. Their dealers know they carry the best products for cyclists, and our products fit every kind of rider, from the enthusiast to the professional, whether they ride outdoors or train indoors or a bit of both.”

The Elliot team is equally enthusiastic about working with KOM and sees this as a win-win situation. “At Bob Elliot & Co Ltd, we have been looking for an opportunity to further develop our portfolio with a range of comprehensive but easy-to-sell training and tech-focused products. And our exclusive partnership with KOM Cycling is a perfect fit for that role.

“They’re a well-established brand in the US and a number of other territories, offering world-class quality, up-to-date mounting hardware and adaptors, indoor training accessories and tubeless solutions. Their focus on continual product development, market-leading packaging and excellent margins all provide a great opportunity to maximize growth in these rapidly expanding and developing areas.”