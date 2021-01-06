komoot joins Gravel Union as route planning partner

Share Facebook

Gravel Union has signed a partnership agreement with komoot.

The route planning and navigation app will be Gravel Union’s route planning partner for the next three years.

Olly Townsend, Gravel Union’s editor, said: “When we first started chatting with komoot about forming a partnership with them, we soon realised that the having a more clearly marked route to follow worked in a business context as well as in a getting-the-most-out-of-your-gravel-bike context.

“Having komoot along for the ride will help Gravel Union to grow and develop in the future and will allow us to invest more in the business and to grow everything that our readers love about the site and our social media channels.”

By forming a partnership with komoot, Gravel Union readers will enjoy a wide range of benefits:

– Gravel Union will produce a monthly ‘Travel Gravel’ editorial piece. Each one will have a link to the route via the Gravel Union komoot account, so readers will be able to follow the route themselves

– Gravel Union will be adding a komoot route link embedded in the text in relevant editorial pieces from now on

– Gravel Union are going to be offering a free komoot workshop twice a year to Gravel Union readers

– komoot will be invited as guests on one of the future Gravel Union Talks live streams

– All the members of Gravel Union’s freshly launched Gravel Cooperative club will receive a komoot World Pack voucher code as part of the package

