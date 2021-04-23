komoot Premium introduces new live tracking feature

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

komoot Premium has introduced a new live tracking feature.

Live Tracking lets users share their location in real-time from the road or trail, as well as extra safety insights such as the route they’re following, their expected ETA and phone battery level.

“komoot brings together people who love to spend time outdoors, people who discover their local area in a new and different way, explorers of unknown places, and those who want to go further,” said Philipp Regnat, product manager at komoot. “komoot is a reliable companion to our adventurers and enables them to explore with peace of mind. With Live Tracking from komoot Premium, users can now share the peace of mind they experience in the outdoors with their family and friends.”

To keep phone battery consumption to a minimum, Live Tracking sends high accuracy location updates only when a user’s family or friends are watching. Additionally, users can manage the people who can see their location and make close friends into safety contacts. komoot said it then takes care of letting these people know when they head outdoors and grants them automatic access to the user’s live location.

Learn more about how the komoot Premium Live tracking works here.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: