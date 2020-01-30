Komoot to support global adventure cycling events and ambassadors in 2020

Komoot has announced its continued commitment to the global adventure cycling community in 2020.

It will be the official route partner of the Transcontinental Race in 2020 and will also sponsor the all-new Atlas Mountain Race (Morocco) while continuing its partnership with the Silk Road Mountain Race (Kyrgyzstan).

As well as supporting events, it has a list of global and regional ambassadors that include the Dutch ex-professional cyclist Laurens ten Dam and the ‘world’s best ultra-endurance cyclist’, Lael Wilcox. On a regional level, Komoot works with Scotty Laughland (UK), Steffi Marth (Germany) and Toni de la Torre (Spain).

The Silk Road Mountain Race and the Atlas Mountain Race have prescribed routes that have been designed by organiser Nelson Trees. The Transcontinental Race, organised by Anna Haslock of Lost Dot Inc, traverses mainland Europe and route planning is the responsibility of each rider.

Both race organisers have chosen Komoot as the platform for their route presentation – sharing the interactive routes or mandatory parcours with their communities in advance of each event to give riders time to get acquainted. Riders can interact with the routes online and get a detailed level of understanding of what to expect, how to prepare both physically and mentally and what equipment to use.

The participants are gifted upgrades to Komoot premium with world offline mapping, sports specific maps, dynamic weather forecasting and the smart multi-day tour planner.

Anna Haslock, TCR race director, said: “One of the great features of Komoot is the wealth of information our riders can access on their chosen route. I feel a lot more at ease knowing that with Komoot our riders can route away from heavily trafficked roads.

“If they get lost or have any technical problems with their navigation devices, they can rely on the Komoot smartphone app to re-route and navigate. We estimate that more than 80% of TCR riders from the past couple of years are already Komoot users.”

Jonas Spengler, Komoot co-founder and product lead, added: “We love seeing the creme de la creme of the most adventurous cyclists using Komoot to plan and navigate races in Kyrgyzstan, Morocco and across Europe. These athletes are a great source of inspiration for us.

“Our ambassadors are true representatives of Komoot’s core community, they help us to brainstorm ways we can improve Komoot for everyone since they are putting it to the test in the most difficult situations and environments imaginable.”