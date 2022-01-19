Kona Bicycles joins Kent Outdoors

Share Facebook

Kona Bicycles has today announced that it is joining Kent Outdoors, formerly Kent Watersports.

“Our goal has always been to make great bikes that we love to ride,” said a statement. “With the influx of resources from Kent, we’re now able to dive deeper into our passion projects and build better bikes than ever before.

“We’ve built our brand on doing things differently, and we have no intention of changing that. We just get to do more of it now.”

The company’s new CEO, Ken Meidell, is a lifelong cyclist and has experience of leading outdoor brands such as Dakine, Outerbike, Outdoor Research and Cascade Designs, setting Kona up for success and growth through its ever-expanding customer base and sales channels.

“I’ve been riding mountain bikes since the days of coaster brakes,” said Meidell. “I started with fully rigid forays into the forests where I grew up and the stoke never really left. It’s safe to say it’s in my blood. Working with Kona fulfils a dream of mine, and I can’t wait to help bring more iconic bikes to cyclists all over the world.”

Kent’s portfolio of outdoor brands covers a wide variety of recreational activities and seasons, with Kona joining the likes of Arbor Snowboards, HO Sports and Connelly Skis.

Kona’s founders Dan Gerhard, Jake Heilbron and Jimbo Holmstrom will be staying on in their familiar roles to help a new generation of leaders at Kona guide the company to even greater heights. “We’re keeping all our staff, all our offices, and all our history. We’ll never forget where we came from, and we’re eager to see where we go next,” said Kona.

“Kona remains committed to building great bikes, working with a rapidly growing network of independent bicycle retailers, and maintaining the Kona Way in everything we do,” said Heilbron. “We’re excited about the future and look forward to growing with the Kent family.”