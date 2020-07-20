KOO and Trek-Segafredo continue WorldTour partnership

Share Facebook

KOO is continuing its partnership with WorldTour men’s and women’s Trek-Segafredo teams for a further two seasons until 2022.

Following months of uncertainty and virtual riding to help sustain momentum, both the men’s and women’s teams are now training hard for their respective returns to road racing, and Italian eyewear team sponsor KOO said it is excited to see its WorldTour team poised and ready to resume the 2020 road racing season.

While the men’s team, including 2019 World Road Race Champion Mads Pedersen, is set to make its return to the road with the Vuelta a Burgos on 28th July, the women’s team is gearing up for three one-day races in Northern Spain (Emakumeen Nafarroaka Klasikoa on 23rd July, Clásica Navarra de féminas on 24th July and Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on 26th July). Both teams will then look ahead to the first key race of the redefined UCI calendar – the Italian classic Strade Bianche on 1st August.

All riders will be wearing firm KOO Eyewear favourites, the ventilation-focused KOO Open Cube and the anti-reflective KOO Orion, featuring gradient colour technology boosted by Zeiss lenses, in addition to the latest KOO innovations, which have been developed in close collaboration with Team Trek-Segafredo riders.

“Since the beginning, we have created a very solid exclusive relationship of collaboration with KOO,” said Luca Guercilena, Trek-Segafredo general manager. “We have found an enthusiastic technical partner who, although young in the world of sports eyewear, has provided a high performance and top quality product, providing the utmost attention to our needs and suggestions. We are very happy to wear KOO for two more seasons and to provide our experience for the growth of the brand.”

Ylenia Battistello, KOO sales and marketing director, added: “Following some fantastic achievements for Trek-Segafredo early in the 2020 season, we are excited to continue our partnership with such an experienced and accomplished set of riders – particularly when it comes to KOO’s product innovation.

“Working closely behind the scenes with both Trek-Segafredo teams has enabled us to harness their experience for continual product testing, feedback and refinement – all of which play a significant part in KOO’s development and ultimate product quality. This year, we have been working together on something new and we cannot wait to announce the product of our collaborative efforts.”

