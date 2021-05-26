KOO Eyewear launches ‘bold’ new Energy Capsule collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

KOO Eyewear has launched the new Energy Capsule collection.

“The new Energy Capsule collection, worn by the likes of Trek-Segafredo’s Elisa Longo Borghini, Vincenzo Nibali and Giulio Ciccone is a statement of intent – of confining the 2020 season and its restrictions and uncertainties to the past and welcoming a new horizon of beauty and vitality,” said a statement. “In short, it’s time to reset, refocus, restart.”

The Demos range now comes in Orange Fluo/Red and Yellow Fluo/White models, while the Spectro range comes in Yellow Fluo and Orange Fluo models. The colourful frames are complemented by Red Mirror lenses that are designed for sunny and variable conditions whether you’re riding on the road or off-road.

Features:

– Pin-sharp clarity thanks to Zeiss polycarbonate lens

– Panoramic vision due to single-lens frame design

– Four ventilation ports to minimise fogging

– Anti-slip MEGOL elastomer temple inserts to boost grip and comfort

– Size: regular (M)

The new Spectro Orange Fluo and Yellow Fluo models cost RRP £179 and the new Demos Orange Fluo/Red and Yellow Fluo/White models cost RRP £165. All models will be available from kooworld.cc from mid-June.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: