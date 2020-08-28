KOO Eyewear launches new Spectro and Demos performance sunglasses

Share Facebook

KOO has launched two new performance eyewear models, Spectro and Demos.

Both models feature a single-lens construction that, courtesy of the brand’s partnership with Zeiss, offers panoramic visual clarity.

Ylenia Battistello, KOO sales and marketing director, said: “We are very excited to be launching the Spectro and Demos from KOO. As a brand, we have always prided ourselves on combining scientific innovation with true Italian design – something that we believe the new models achieve.

“Both the Trek-Segafredo riders and our brand ambassadors, including Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso, have been testing Spectro and Demos ahead of the launch and it has been very encouraging to hear such positive feedback. We will, of course, be watching the Tour de France and La Course, and rooting for Trek-Segafredo riders to cross the finish line first wearing KOO!”

Spectro is available in five frame/lens colourway combinations that provide a rate of Visible Light Transmission (VLT) from 11% to 23%. Riders can choose between White/Green Mirror (23%), White/Super Silver (11%), Black/Super Bronze (12%), Black/Red Mirror (23%) and Black/Turquoise (11%).

An additional pink lens, available to purchase separately, offers a higher VLT rate of 58% specifically designed for low visibility conditions. Spectro comes in one universal size, with an Asian-fit nose pad available to purchase separately.

– Interchangeable Zeiss Polycarbonate lens

– Innovative frame design for maximum eye protection and panoramic vision

– Four ventilation ports to minimise fogging

– Adjustable and removable nose piece

– Anti-slip MEGOL elastomer temple inserts for added grip and comfort

– Weight: 37g

– Width: 144m

– Length: 125mm

Demos is available in four frame colourways: White, Black, Blue and Glass. Seven frame/lens combinations are available to choose from, offering a VLT of 11-58%: White/Brown (23%), White/Turquoise (11%), Black/Green (23%), Black/Rose (58%), Black/Blue (11%), Blue (11%) and Glass/Red (23%). Like Spectro, Demos also comes in one universal size, with an Asian-fit nose pad available to purchase separately.

– Interchangeable Zeiss Polycarbonate lens

– Innovative frame design for maximum eye protection and panoramic vision

– Four ventilation ports to minimise fogging

– Adjustable and removable nose piece

– Anti-slip MEGOL elastomer temple inserts for added grip and comfort

– Weight: 36g

– Width: 145mm

– Length: 130mm

