KOO refreshes brand visuals ahead of new product launches later this year

KOO has refreshed its brand visuals – moving to a “striking” new cool blue motif.

Launched ahead of new additions to its product range later this year, the brand refresh signals a “renewed commitment to providing high-performance, high-quality eyewear made for the outdoors and, above all, made in Italy”.

“We wanted our new visuals to evoke our product’s connection with nature as we know that this resonates with our customers,” said Ylenia Battistello, KOO sales and marketing director.

“This deep new blue branding draws connections with the sense of freedom we derive from the outdoors, it speaks of the open expanse of the blue sky and sea, and the inspiration and joy that comes from pursuing the sports we love.

“This refresh arrives at an exciting time for the company as we look ahead to product launches in the not too distant future.”

Last month, it was announced that KOO is continuing its partnership with WorldTour men’s and women’s Trek-Segafredo teams for a further two seasons.

