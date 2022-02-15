La Passione appoints Nicolò Ildos as head of special projects

Share Facebook

La Passione has appointed Nicolò Ildos as head of special projects.

The former Campagnolo and Fizik marketing manager will be responsible for branding and communication special projects.

“The last months have been fantastic both on the business and the sports side,” said Giuliano Ragazzi, La Passione CEO. “We’ve just celebrated our very first professional victory thanks to Alejandro Valverde – Movistar Team – performance and we did start up many unconventional marketing projects.

“Therefore we need to grow our expertise to handle them correctly. Nicolò brings in his deep love for cycling and his authentic marketing vision.”

Ildos added: “I’m delighted to collaborate with such a talented and motivated team. It’s an incredibly fast company and I’m looking forward to riding with such a skilled company. I was always looking at La Passione as a style reference and now I can contribute to shaping their marketing proposition.”

Last year, La Passione announced that it had secured its long-term strategic growth plan with a new investment round. The direct-to-consumer clothing brand received a new capital increase of €7 million over four years that it said will enable it to increase its brand awareness, explore new territories and accelerate its growth in the market.

In more appointment news, VanMoof has announced a major new hire with the appointment of Jonathan Hum as its global chief marketing officer. Hum will lead across all aspects of the brand’s marketing output as it consolidates its position as a global leader in the field of e-bikes and urban mobility.

Hum has over 20 years of brand, agency and marketing experience, having held previous positions such as global senior director of brand marketing at Nike and managing director at design and communications agency AKQA. Hum’s leadership at MasterClass as VP, marketing was pivotal during its period of breakthrough growth as the EdTech platform tripled its valuation in under two years.