La Passione presents new capsule collection

La Passione has presented its new capsule collection.

“This capsule collection is all about the last four decades of modern cycling, when champions challenged the traditional rules and made new ones,” said Giuliano Ragazzi, CEO and founder at La Passione.

“Their way of attacking, of feeling like the stars of the show made the public experience a thrill and has shaped our history as fans but also as creatives and designers. We wanted to create something that our community could wear every day as inspiration.”

The “Racing to Glory” collection includes five jerseys each with graphics dedicated to the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and the USA. The jerseys are made from a combination of four lightweight and ultra-breathable premium fabrics, with micro-mesh inserts on the sides for ventilation.

Each jersey has added details such as a shield printed on the shoulders and the country’s national stripes printed on the hem of the sleeves.

