La Passione launches new Grace collection

La Passione has launched the new Grace collection.

The jersey is made by matching two two-way stretch fabrics that combine a balanced mix of microfiber and Lycra to ensure the ‘best aesthetic and functional characteristics’. Special mesh panels along the sides and the back provide proper stability and a continuous fresh feeling as you pedal. The jersey has a garage zip with a comfortable and safe blocking system that secures the zip in place.

The bib shorts are in Italian high-quality Lycra and have seamless bands made of Sensitive coupled textile. The central supporting structure is in a special mesh to improve ventilation and to fit the bib shorts on the body. In the legs, a high elastic band improves muscle support and deploys an internal silicone grip to provide a soft and ultralight hold.

The Elastic Interface insert is new, designed according to an accurate anthropometric study on the woman’s body fit. Developed to optimise the comfort in the saddle, during longer rides as well, it provides full protection on the entire pelvic area, while the perforated surface allows for a reduction of moisture.

The collection is rounded out with the strapless shorts version, which deploys the same quality and technology as the bib shorts, including the cutting-edge insert. In this model, the construction of the sides has been further innovated to ensure maximum constraint-free muscle compression.

