Laka “rips up rule book” with new rebrand

Laka has unveiled a rebrand which “breathes new life into cycle insurance to challenge the status quo”.

The rebrand, executed by branding agency Ragged Edge, is reflective of Laka’s “progressive mindset”, it has said. It has created, whilst maintaining social distancing, a new brand video to launch the rebrand to introduce cyclists to its new positioning. The brand has also collaborated with Rapha to create a special-edition collection of Laka cycling kit.

Tobias Taupitz, CEO and co-founder at Laka said: “Traditional insurance models, with complex clauses, excesses and a painful claims process are broken. Our customers – starting with cyclists – work as a collective to share the cost of claims that actually happen, rather than ones that might”

”We’ve created a brand that will really resonate with the cycling community, but isn’t restricted to cycling. I hate the word disruption, but it’ll really disrupt the industry. And sets us up perfectly for our international growth as we fundamentally change what insurance means to people.”

Laka has also unveiled a new Recovery insurance policy. Designed to support cyclists on and off the bike, and at around £11 per month, the new Recovery product, backed by insurance giant Zurich, is an accident and injury policy, and then some.

The comprehensive Laka package includes:

– Provision of the best specialists and treatments after an accident

– Up to £1,500 for any medical treatments you might need from physio to dental and mental

– Access to virtual GPs for faster assessments

– Access to the services of a carefully curated list of partners to help you come back stronger, including Rowe & King (coaching sessions and training plans by British Olympians); Wattbike (indoor bike trainers sent to your home to build strength); Chimp Management (psychological assessment and advice from leading international performance coaches); Performance Chef (nutritional plans to support recovery); Rouleur (subscriptions delivered to your door) and many others

Taupitz said: “As an insurer for cyclists, our biggest concern is to help people to spend as little time off their bikes as possible. Whether someone’s bike has been stolen or they have an injury that’s stopping them from riding, the effect is the same – they’re not on their bike.

“That’s why we built a Recovery insurance product designed to limit time out of the saddle and minimise the impact of an injury on our customers’ lives. We found that different types of cyclists were impacted by injuries in different ways so we created a comprehensive, best-in-class policy that puts the cyclist first.”

Phil Ost, head of personal lines at Zurich, added: “Cycling will inevitably play a core role in a post-lockdown recovery in mobility, so it’s important we help protect not just bikes, but the cyclists too. We are very pleased to be working with Laka to offer an innovative and digital-led solution that will allow more cyclists to feel confident in getting back on the saddle.”

For further information about Laka and the new Recovery product, check out the Laka website.

