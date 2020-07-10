Laka unveils Laka Club with £1 third-party liability cover

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Laka has today unveiled the Laka Club, offering £1 third-party liability cover as well as discounts on brands including Beryl, SportPursuit and Hexlox.

The launch comes in light of a recent YouGov survey by the brand which revealed that only 11% of people feel that their commute is good for their health, and that less than a quarter (24%) of people find their daily commute reliable.

Tobias Taupitz, CEO and co-founder at Laka said: “As a city-based cycling company with offices in London, Bristol and Amsterdam, we’re serious about getting cyclists on their bikes more. From seasoned riders to those rediscovering life on two wheels, we want to make insurance fairer, affordable and hassle-free for the masses.

“Now is a time of change and a great opportunity for cycling. Following the Government’s commitment to get more people riding and a recent spike in bike sales across the UK, Laka Club will help cyclists protect their commute without breaking the bank.”

What you get:

– Third-party liability insurance. Cover to protect you for damage to someone else’s property or injury to someone whilst out riding your bike or electric bicycle

– Up to £2 million you are liable to pay including legal costs if you injure someone or damage their property whilst using your bike

– International trips for up to 60 days per trip (excluding USA/Canada)

https://laka.co/gb/club#

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: