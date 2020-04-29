Lambeth produces ’emergency plan’ to improve road safety

Share Facebook

Lambeth Council is producing an emergency plan focused on making changes to roads and pavements to improve road safety and support social distancing whilst making essential journeys.

Pavements will be extended into the road at some of the busiest parts of the borough, such as under the railway bridge in Herne Hill, as well as removing through traffic from roads such as Cornwall Road in Waterloo.

The emergency changes will be followed by longer-term work to make safe routes to and from the borough’s town centres, such as along Railton Road.

Councillor Claire Holland, deputy leader (sustainable transport, environment and clean air), said: “Coronavirus has dramatically changed the way people are using streets in Lambeth and beyond. Many people are walking and cycling to make essential journeys or exercise, following the Mayor’s call to ensure public transport is used only by people who need it.

“However, at the same time, we are facing a road danger with the Met recording speeds of up to 85mph in roads where people are having to walk or exercise to socially distance to reduce COVID-19 transmission. That’s why we are taking urgent action to protect our residents.

“We will be moving quickly and flexibly, and while there are clear challenges around funding and capacity due to the virus, we will be taking action where we know there are particular issues.”

Lambeth Council is accelerating sections of its Transport Strategy to support safe travel and to anticipate changes to the national COVID-19 response. They include:

– New restrictions in the neighbourhood around Fentiman Road in Oval and Stockwell and the Railton Road area between Brixton and Herne Hill

– Further improvements to Cycleway 5 to help key workers and others make essential journeys on foot and by bike to Guys and St Thomas’ Hospital, and beyond

– Pavement widening to support social distancing: especially in areas where footfall which may increase if some restrictions are lifted by the Government