Latest section of Leeds’ Dewsbury Road cycle route opens

The latest section of Leeds’ Dewsbury Road cycle route was officially opened yesterday, Wednesday 27th October.

The 1.5km section of new route between Garnet Road and Beeston Ring Road extends the existing segregated cycle lane on Dewsbury Road and will help connect more people with job, training, education and leisure opportunities.

It is part of a £6.4 million package delivered in partnership by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Council, including the recently opened Elland Road and Claypit Lane cycle routes.

People were invited to join the celebrations by taking part in a series of free family activities at Cross Flatts Park, ranging from a cycling obstacle course to bike checks and minor repairs.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Making it easier to cycle and walk is a vital part of my commitment to make transport work for people and tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.

“That is why I am delighted to see this latest section of new cycle route officially open, demonstrating just one of the many ways we are committed to tackling climate change ahead of the United Nations COP26 summit, which gets underway later this week.”

Councillor Manisha Kaushik, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee lead member for active travel, said: “We are pleased to have worked in partnership with Leeds City Council on this scheme, which has plugged an important missing link in the existing network to create a continuous 4.4km segregated route for communities in south Leeds.

“From connecting us to the places we need to go, to reducing air pollution and congestion, and boosting our physical and mental health, we know getting more people cycling and walking has a vital role to play in making West Yorkshire an even better place to live, work and play.”

Councillor Kim Groves, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s lead member for public transport, said: “A better and more inclusive transport network goes beyond getting people from A to B. It is about making sure everyone can access job, education and training opportunities and getting all of us — our people, our communities, our businesses – to where we want to be as a region.”

Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, councillor Helen Hayden, said: “We’re delighted to open this new segregated cycling route at Dewsbury Road, providing a vital link to communities in south Leeds. It builds on the expanding Leeds cycle network, creating safe, segregated routes of which every new stretch of cycleway brings us nearer to the 500 miles of cycle network we are aiming to build across the Leeds district.

“Now more than ever, it’s crucial that we offer options for walking and cycling as an everyday, natural and pleasant choice. It also plays an important role in improving connections for people to local jobs, education, and leisure opportunities.

“As we move towards our ambition of creating a city where you don’t need a car, we’re developing a cycle network to make it easier for healthier, greener travel in Leeds. We want to inspire, and help others inspire, more people to consider walking or cycling for those shorter trips. This new cycle route should make that an easier choice for the surrounding communities. Leaving a car at home and walking or cycling is good for our health, it’s good for our air, cuts congestion and makes our streets and roads safer.”

The schemes have received £6.4 million from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1billion package of Government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

They have been delivered through the Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme, which is aimed at enabling more people to travel by bike or on foot. cyclecityconnect.co.uk