New company LaVita supplying cassettes to bike shops

New bike company LaVita is supplying aftermarket cassettes to bike shops in south London, and is welcoming interest from UK independent bike shops.

“In late 2020, we set out to source parts not affected by supply shortages to build our own carbon gravel bikes; along with the fantastic Sensah Empire 11 speed groupset we found a reliable high-quality cassette supplier,” said Nick Bailey, CEO at LaVita. “We’re now the main supplier for several shops and major mobile mechanic providers who are satisfied with the shifting quality and durability.”

LaVita holds stock of 8 to 11 speed from 11-28 to 11-46 sizes across road and MTB and offer competitive pricing and fast shipping. Ordering is through a trade portal with up to date stock details; partner shops are given early notice of incoming stock and are able to indicate their likely longer-term needs to help maintain stock levels.

“Independent bike shops have had a difficult couple of years and we’ve seen some high profile shops close in south London,” said Bailey. “As primary global Shimano stock is short, mid and large size manufacturers have been prioritised leading to an absence of common cassettes in the repair and retail supply chains. We’re delighted to step up to help local shops get their customers back out on their bikes.”

Shops are invited to head to LaVita’s website and send a message via the Contact Us page.