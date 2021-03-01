Lazer, Freewheel supporting Sported with free helmets

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lazer is committing to provide free cycling helmets to Sported through online cycling retailer Freewheel.co.uk, as part of the ‘Buy One, Save Another’ programme.

For every ten helmets registered in the UK between today, 1st March, and 31st May 2021, Lazer will donate a Compact helmet to Sported.

This is a European-wide initiative from Lazer which aims to support NGOs that need help and ensures that as many people as possible are cycling safely. There has been an influx of new cyclists to the sport, partly due to the pandemic, and Lazer said it feels a responsibility to be there for those that need them. It also gives an opportunity for anyone that buys a Lazer helmet to do their part to help a worthy cause by registering their helmet here.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Sported as part of the ‘Buy One, Save Another’ campaign,” said Kellie Parsons, marketing director at Freewheel. “It is a fantastic charity that holds very similar values to us and we love the idea of giving all young people the same opportunities to reach their potential. Hopefully these helmets will encourage more young people to cycle and fall in love with the sport.”

Sported is a UK-wide charity that promotes fairness and creates opportunities for young people through grassroots sport and physical activity. The provision of the free helmets to Sported will be facilitated by Freewheel.

Nicola Walker, CEO of Sported, added: “We are delighted that Lazer and Freewheel.co.uk have chosen to support us with the ‘Buy One, Save Another’ campaign. We are keen to support our groups up and down and the UK, particularly as they encourage young people to get active after lockdown and we hope that the helmets will help to encourage more young people to cycle.”

For more information on Lazer or Freewheel, head to www.lazersport.co.uk or www.freewheel.co.uk.

Sported runs its services free of charge and therefore relies on donations and financial support to keep its groups afloat. Sported is always looking for donations, which can be given here. For more information on Sported, visit www.sported.org.uk.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: