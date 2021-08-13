LBSD 2021 digital Retailer Promo Pack now available to download

Share Facebook

There is now just over two weeks to prepare for this year’s Local Bike Shop Day, taking place on Saturday 28th August.

To make preparations as easy as possible for IBDs during this busy time, the ACT has created a digital Retailer Promotional Pack that is available to download here, with all assets being linked below:

– 2021 Retailer Pack Email Banner

– 2021 Retailer Pack FB Cover Image

– 2021 Retailer Pack Social Image #1

– 2021 Retailer Pack Social Image #2

– 2021 Retailer Pack Social Image #1 – Blank

– 2021 Retailer Pack Social Image #2 – Blank

The Promo Pack provides retailers with an easy-to-use resource to spread the word about Local Bike Shop Day 2021 and fully benefit from it as much as possible. The pack contains information on:

– This year’s Local Bike Shop Day key themes

– Tips on how to drive people to your store on the day

– Information on retailer and consumer giveaways

– Social media tips to drive online engagement

– Social media assets including images, headers and banners

Local Bike Shop Day is the one day a year when independent bike shops across the UK can come together to celebrate their distinctive culture. It’s the day for local bike shops to showcase the passion, knowledge and personalised service they offer to their local communities.

Local Bike Shop Day has seen year-on-year improvements since its inaugural day in 2018; with more local bike shops getting involved each year the day can continue to grow to benefit more shops and get more people cycling across the UK.

Download the Local Bike Shop Day 2021 Retailer Promo Pack now.

Local Bike Shop Day is a nationwide initiative that has so far been promoted to tens of thousands of consumers across the UK through a variety of sponsors and partners.

Local Bike Shop Day would like to thank the array of organisations that have united in their support for a day that drives footfall to the IBD. Sign up here.

