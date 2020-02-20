Le Col and Haute Route reveal exclusive kit design

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Le Col and Haute Route kit has been officially unveiled.

The collection includes three designs, each inspired by the mountains and the routes of the Haute Route. The full kit will be available to buy in April.

Three-Day Event jersey

“The multi-stage racing in the Haute Route events is possibly the closest an amateur rider can get to the pro-peloton. The new Three-Day jersey is designed to reflect the multi-stage aspect of the Haute Route. With Le Col’s trademark four-way stretch fabrics delivering a technical pro-fit, riders can push their limits with confidence that their kit will perform. Finished with orange tones punching through a grey fade, riders are sure to stand out as they conquer their epic.”

Haute Route Pyrenees jersey

“Inspired by the famous Tourmalet, the highest paved mountain pass in the French Pyrenees, this limited edition jersey is designed to offer top performance and comfort whilst celebrating the most prominent climb in the history of cycling. The Pyrenees are a force to be reckoned with, and so is this kit. The design will be available only to those taking on the Haute Route Pyrenees series.”

Haute Route Alps

“Paying homage to some of cycling’s most iconic climbs, this unique design will be exclusively available to participants of the Haute Route Alps event.

“The specifically designed lightweight jersey will offer riders a breathable race fit designed with performance in mind, perfect for taking on the Haute Route’s flagship event which features bucket list climbs made famous by the Tour de France including six cols culminating over 2,000 metres above sea level. The highest, the toughest and founding event in the Haute Route Cycling Series.

“The Pyrenees and Alps are just two events in a packed Haute Route calendar for 2020. The series visits France, Italy, Switzerland and Brazil before culminating in Haute Route Mexico in October.

“The kit partnership with Le Col means that riders taking on each challenge will have the best performance clothing available to tackle the toughest and most rewarding days on a bike.”