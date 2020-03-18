Le Col and Wahoo Fitness partner to launch indoor training collections

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Le Col and Wahoo Fitness have partnered to launch two collections of indoor cycling clothing.

The kit is dedicated to the indoors and utilises lighter fabrics with moisture management and sculpted pads in the bibshorts designed for increased time in the saddle.

“We’ve seen a huge rise in the number of cyclists training indoors over the last couple of years, but the kit technology has remained largely the same, despite different pressures of indoor riding,” said Yanto Barker, founder of Le Col.

“The Le Col x Wahoo indoor collection has been informed by countless hours on the turbo, sharpening and tapering towards real performance goals to ensure riders stay stronger indoors, for longer.”

Both the ‘Ride Real’ collection and ‘Collective Edition’ collection will feature a pro air jersey, sleeveless jersey, long sleeve ‘warm-up’ jersey, bibshorts and cap.

“At Wahoo, we saw a real need for a cycling kit that focused on the fundamentals of indoor riding,” added Mike Saturnia, Wahoo CEO. “We had all the data and a vision, together with Le Col’s expertise on production, we’ve created a leading technical indoor kit that changes the game.”

Pro Air Jersey

“The Le Col x Wahoo indoor training jersey delivers maximum airflow to keep you cool and focused on your indoor training sessions. With a 3D mesh fabric that works hard to wick sweat away from your body, wearing this jersey will leave you feeling cooler than working out in bib shorts alone.”

Indoor Bibshorts

“The Le Col x Wahoo indoor training bibshorts deliver all the features you need to focus on the ride. Compared with regular bib shorts, the indoor training optimised bibs offer increased temperature regulation throughout their construction and a pad that offers extra protection in the areas that you most need it when in an indoor training environment.”

Long Sleeve Warm-Up Jersey

“The Le Col x Wahoo Indoor Training Warmup Jersey is a versatile piece of cycling apparel perfectly matched to your indoor training kit as you head to your pain cave and get warmed up. Featuring a brushed back lycra that offers protection from cold air without sacrificing the breathability and fit of traditional summer jerseys, you will find yourself reaching for this jersey for early morning rides as often as your indoor sessions.”