Le Col ‘gets creative’ with 2021 spring-summer kit launch

Le Col has taken a ‘unique approach’ to help launch its 2021 spring-summer kit, featuring the revamped Hors Categorie bib shorts.

“In cycling, there is always an emphasis on place,” said a statement. “From the Alpine climbs of Galibier, Croix de Fer and Stelvio, to the steep streets of Siena. Where you ride holds weight, with everyone wanting to feel a sense of accomplishment and adventure in stunning or iconic surroundings.

“However, during a time of travel restrictions and social distancing, photoshoots of riders in shorts sleeves taking on switchbacks in grand and exotic destinations abroad were dashed.”

Staying true to its UK heritage, Le Col staged photos showing cycling’s biggest tests surrounded in some of the beauty that can be found closer to home – mixing the iconic climbs of the French Alps with the lapping waves of South East coast, as well as the idyllic surroundings of Stelvio Pass with the foggy hillsides of Kent.

“It has been challenging to launch our spring-summer kit in the way we have done in previous years,” said Le Col founder, Yanto Barker. “Instead of fighting it, or looking for loopholes, we decided to embrace it and show off our creative side.

“Whilst the sun hasn’t always shined through lockdown, cycling has been a ray of light for many. Mental and physical health benefits have helped to find some brightness in the dark, and we wanted our new season launch to speak to the thousands of people who have had to get creative and adapt their riding to do what they love.”

The first products launched as part of Le Col’s 2021 spring-summer collection are the revamped Hors Categorie bib shorts. The HC bib shorts represent Le Col’s top of the line offering – and for this summer they have been tailored with a new cut.

The back of the bibs has been re-worked, improving moisture management and the longer leg grippers keep the shorts firmly in place. The new Hors Categorie bib shorts are constructed of fine Italian breathable lightweight fabric (an improved mix of 62% polyamide and 38% elastane) which allows Le Col to keep the weight low for both the main body fabric and the grippers, which are under 160g per square metre each.

Finished with a minimalist debossed back logo, there are three classic urban colourways to choose from: black/white, all black and finally navy/white. The new Le Col Hors Categorie bib shorts retail at £180 and are now available at www.lecol.cc.

