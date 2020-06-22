Le Col launches Eurosport collection

Share Facebook

Le Col and Eurosport have launched the “Le Col x Eurosport” collection.

Consisting of a jersey, gilet and bib shorts, available in both men and women’s cuts, the collection is equipped with Le Col’s Italian fabrics and fit that helps riders “push themselves faster and further”.

Le Col has also been partners with Eurosport since 2018, supplying branded shirts to Eurosport presenters and commentators for the season.

Le Col founder and former GB pro rider Yanto Barker said: “We are thrilled to launch this collaboration with Eurosport and further support our cycling audience with this special kit. When I was a young pro, watching some of the most iconic cycling races on Eurosport helped inspire my career, so it’s been a pleasure to design this performance-orientated core collection with them.”

The Le Col x Eurosport collection is now available to purchase at Le Col’s online store.

