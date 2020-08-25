Le Col rolls out new beta rewards programme with Strava

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Le Col is rolling out a new beta rewards programme, ‘Rewards For Riding’, allowing cyclists across the globe access to discounts off its entire range, through logging more miles ridden on Strava.

It works by assigning points for every kilometre ridden, with the more points accumulated, the higher the discount. Le Col and Strava are already working on Beta 2.0 which will add enhanced reward points for Strava subscribers with every ride uploaded.

Le Col founder and MD Yanto Barker said: “For years we’ve partnered with Strava to encourage people to take their rides to the next level and fulfil their potential by setting challenges that reward performance. I’m delighted that we’re able to take things further and create this Rewards for Riding programme that recognises those who are getting out and riding, week after week.

“We know cyclists put in hours of dedication to the sport, so this collaboration with Strava gives our members a chance to not only be rewarded for their riding but also give them access to performance-focused apparel that can improve riding times and experience.”

To sign up to the beta ‘Rewards for Riding’ programme, users need to make a free account with Le Col and follow the steps under ‘My Account’ to sync their Strava account.

www.lecol.cc

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: