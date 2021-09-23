Le Col to supply technical clothing for BORA – hansgrohe from 2022

Share Facebook

Le Col will be supplying technical clothing for the men’s UCI World Tour team BORA – hansgrohe from next season as part of a three-year technical kit partnership.

“Over the past year, the Le Col team and I have spent long hours working on a world-beating aerodynamic package for the BORA – hansgrohe team,” said Le Col founder Yanto Barker.

“We’re incredibly excited to be back in the UCI World Tour with BORA – hansgrohe, a team we have admired and aspired to work with for a long time. We are honoured to be working with some of the greatest riders in the world and we are especially looking forward to providing their performance cycling kit for the coming season.”

Ralph Denk, BORA – hansgrohe team manager, added: “We hope to set a new benchmark together, most notably in terms of aerodynamics and performance, as this area has become increasingly important over the recent years.

“Le Col’s resources, know-how and experience are highly promising here and we are very much looking forward to working together.”

More details on the design and kit innovation will be released later in the year.