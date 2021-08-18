Le Col trebles investment in Drops-Le Col cycling team

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Le Col is extending its title sponsorship of the Drops-Le Col team for two years and trebling its investment.

The brand became the co-title sponsor of Drops-Le Col earlier this year, backing the UCI women’s cycling team. Not only has Le Col designed a bespoke kit to help the team ride faster and further, but all profits of the merchandise sales have also been used to fund the team, including Joss Lowden’s upcoming Hour Record attempt in Switzerland.

“This is an incredibly exciting team, with some of the strongest young bike racers,” said Yanto Barker, founder of Le Col and former pro-cyclist. “It’s been an honour to work with the Drops team for the past few seasons, and we are looking forward to that relationship continuing as Le Col pledge to triple our investment with title sponsorship.

“Our commitment goes beyond the kit, and with the Drops-Le Col team we have a collective set of matched goals, values and ideas to work on.”

Tom Varney, Drops-Le Col general manager, added: “The support of Le Col means that we have the necessary financial support to reach our goals of building a women’s team that can compete on the world stage. It’s fantastic that they are also our clothing partner that work with us to develop some of the fastest and best-performing women’s kit available. Challenges like Joss Lowden’s Hour Record attempt wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for Le Col’s commitment to the team.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: