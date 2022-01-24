Le Col unveils new indoor training collection with Wahoo

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Le Col has unveiled a new indoor training collection in collaboration with Wahoo.

With an understanding of the fundamental needs for racing indoors, the Le Col x Wahoo Indoor Training Collection aims to combine expert knowledge in technology and innovative design.

The new kit uses ultra-lightweight fabric for a ‘second-skin’ feel. Made in Italy from a combination of 80% Polyamide and 20% Elastane, the jerseys work best for temperatures from 20-40°C. The silicone banding at the hem and sleeve also provides a secure fit.

“Over recent years we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people choosing to ride indoors,” said Mike Saturnia, Wahoo CEO. “With this second collection, Le Col has once again developed industry-leading technical training apparel to perform during even the most intense indoor rides.

“We want to ensure Wahooligans everywhere have the tools they need to maximise every moment of their indoor workout, and this collaboration with Le Col proves that apparel forms a crucial piece of the training ecosystem.”

The kit comes in two limited colourways and includes jerseys, bib shorts, caps and socks.

Yanto Barker, Le Col founder, said: “The Le Col x Wahoo Indoor Collection is a team effort, informed with data from Wahoo to allow you to perform at your best during indoor sessions.

“We’ve brought together Innovative, breathable and fast-wicking materials with a signature race-ready pro fit for the support you need when at race pace.”

Read more: Active Travel England launches with Chris Boardman as interim commissioner

Le Col also recently launched its own Pro Indoor Collection, which is available at lecol.cc, using innovative FeelFresh technology.

The Le Col Wahoo team, formerly known as Drops Le Col s/b Tempur, launched earlier this month, aiming to develop the next generation of female cycling talent. Ahead of the 2022 UCI season, the new-look team has ‘grand ambitions’ to continue the work towards the UCI Women’s World Tour.