Le Col unveils new Pro Rain Jacket developed with WorldTour rider feedback

Le Col has unveiled its new Pro Rain Jacket, developed with WorldTour rider feedback.

Constructed from the Italian ITTTAI performance fabrics and a three-layer stretch fabric, the inner layer of the Le Col Pro Rain Jacket works to move moisture away from the rider’s body, moving through the outer layers to keep dry on the inside while the fully taped outer layer keeps water and wind out. “This unique stretch construction ensures a fit that is not dissimilar from a favourite summer jersey, eliminating flapping and unnecessary bulk,” said Le Col.

Le Col founder Yanto Barker said: “We poured all our energy into creating a truly race-worthy jacket to excel in the worst weather conditions. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the UK offers the perfect conditions for testing and refining all elements of this jacket, and our design team along with Team Bahrain McLaren riders spent countless hours in wet and windy testing conditions to ensure it lives up to the brief.”

Insight from Team Bahrain McLaren riders, who spent hours training and racing in the Le Col Pro Rain Jacket, informed final fit adjustments. A shortened front zip, neoprene cuffs, high collar as well as a longer back with a dropped tail ensures “full coverage and protection for those who want to hold aggressive riding positions for longer”.

The Le Col Pro Rain Jacket comes in seven sizes from XS-XXXL and is available in two different colours, distinct orange or a low-key black. It retails for £240 and is available to purchase from www.lecol.cc.

