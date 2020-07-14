Le Coq Sportif and Bollé partner for capsule collection

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Le Coq Sportif and Bollé have partnered on a capsule collection, the Furo Mips helmet and Shifter sunglasses.

“With its distinguishable retro-futuristic design based on Bollé’s famous 80s sports models, Shifter meets all the needs of the performance cyclist thanks to a combination of cutting-edge technologies,” said a statement. “Frontal air vents directly integrated in the lens ensure optimal airflow and prevent fogging. Hydrophobic treatment (so that water droplets roll off) and oleophobic treatment (to repel dirt) keep the cyclist’s vision clear.”

Shifter Bollé x Le Coq Sportif features a category three lens with a tint, preserving a natural perception of the surroundings. This model is also equipped with Bollé’s Thermogrip hydrophilic rubber on the temples and the nose pads. By absorbing water, this material prevents the sunglasses from slipping and ensures a “perfect grip during the most intense efforts”.

Selected for its technicity, the model Shifter Bollé x Le Coq Sportif is notable for its “sober and elegant graphics and playful colours” on the Thermogrip inserts (one blue, one red) referring to the French origins of both brands.

Aerodynamic development, ventilation design and airflow testing has led to the creation of Furo Mips, Bollé’s pinnacle performance road cycling helmet. Furo’s design has a “very strong personality” and is recognisable with its two aerodynamic features, a NACA duct allowing increased airflow without additional drag and a kamm tail providing a smaller wake that reduces the drag for better aerodynamic properties.

Available this summer, this combo will be sold in Le Coq Sportif shops and in the brands’ partner sports shops.

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: