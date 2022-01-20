Leading bike brands sign up for Sea Otter Europe 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Over 20 leading bike brands have signed up for Sea Otter Europe 2022, which will be held from 23rd to 25th September.

The festival said it has received confirmation from Bergamont, Bh, BMC Switzerland, Bulls, Canyon, Ciclos Queralt, Corratec, Decathlon – Rockrider, Finna, Gas Gas, Ghost, Granville, Haibike, Hercules Bikes, Husqvarna, Intense, Kettler Bikes, KTM, Lapierre, Massi, Megamo, Merida, MMR, Monty, Moustache, Scapin, Bikes and Scott.

Cannondale, GT, Look, Orbea and Specialized are also back for this edition and the festival said it will welcome new brands that do not want to miss the opportunity to present their products at the event.

Four sectors will also be brought into focus at the festival: accessories, components, equipment and sports tourism destinations. More brands will comprise the Sea Otter Europe Expo space, including top brands specialising in components, accessories, equipment and tourist destinations.

Sea Otter Europe will continue to work alongside Girona Provincial Council, the Girona-Costa Brava Tourist Board, Girona City Council and Catalunya.

Also returning is main sponsor Continental, which is renewing its global alliance with Ocisport as presenting partner of Sea Otter Europe. Canyon is returning as the official bike brand of the event, as well as participating in some of the sporting events, and Garmin will this year increase its level of sponsorship to silver partner and will also continue as the official technology partner.

Abus will work alongside Sea Otter Europe as the official helmet brand of the show and its various sporting events, and Cetelem returns as the official consumer credit brand. Goufone will be supporting the show as the official telecom brand and is responsible for the event’s connectivity, and Wikiloc once again consolidates its global alliance with Ocisport, Sea Otter Europe and its sporting events as the official mapping brand, thanks to its map and route apps. American brand Ezup will be the official supplier of tents and structures.

Beyond the expo zone, the event organised by Bike Show Sport Events in collaboration with Ocisport will continue to focus on the dynamisation of the festival through a more comprehensive programme of sporting events and by expanding and enhancing bike testing by creating new routes for urban bikes.

The organisers have highlighted how in 2021, out of all the disciplines, e-bikes and gravel were those with the highest upturn in growth. They also stress that for the next edition the event will not only be characterised as a sporting event but will continue to give visibility to urban styles and everything related to sustainable mobility.

Read more: Canyon unveils new Endurace CF and updated AL

Interest in road and urban bike models is growing while mountain bikes are still enjoying huge popularity, and this is reflected in the high numbers of people who have signed up for the festival’s off-road sporting events.