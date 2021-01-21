Leatt adds 4.0 MTB enduro helmet to range

Share Facebook

Leatt is launching its new 4.0 MTB enduro helmet.

DH certified with a lightweight polymer shell and advanced airflow system, the helmet has Leatt’s 360° Turbine technology, which helps to protect riders from sustaining serious head and brain injuries in the event of a crash.

This technology can help to reduce peak brain acceleration by up to 30% at impact speeds associated with concussion and reduce peak brain rotational acceleration by up to 40%. The in-moulded EPS and EPP impact foam also allows for impact energy absorption, and the 4.0 enduro offers optimal neck brace compatibility as well.

The adjustable visor has a breakaway function, also helping to reduce rotational impact forces to the head and brain. The 4.0 enduro helmet is also AS/NZS 2063:2008, ASTM F1952–10, EN1078 and CPSC 1203 certified and tested. The advanced airflow system with 18 vents makes for “easy, breezy riding” at both high and low speeds. The mouthpiece can be popped out for maximum front ventilation and the inner liner is breathable, moisture-wicking, anti-odour and easily washable.

The helmet also has a removable chin bar, which can be detached and reattached with a solid stainless steel latch. It also features the FidLock magnetic closure system. The new features include a docking area under the visor for storing sunglasses safely while not in use. There is also enough room under the visor for secure goggle storage, thanks to a three-point adjustable visor.

The 4.0 enduro is also available as an all-mountain helmet, without the chin bar.

