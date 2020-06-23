Leatt launches Aaron Chase signature shoe

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Leatt has launched the signature Aaron Chase 3.0 Flat shoe.

The Leatt Twenty/Twenty line of shoes is designed to combine style, comfort and control for mountain bikers at all levels.

Available in Aaron’s signature colourway, the all-new Leatt Aaron Chase 3.0 Flat shoe is a durable performance sneaker with distressed leather, offering advanced comfort and protection. This rugged shoe features a padded tongue and sidewalls, with toe and heel protection designed for aggressive enduro and downhill riding.

The specialised sole is manufactured from Leatt’s highly durable, abrasion-resistant RideGrip rubber compound, and features mud channels for “ultimate bike control” in all weather conditions.

Another key feature of Leatt MTB shoes is the shank that controls the flex for different types of riding. The mid-stiffness shank of the 3.0 is optimised for rigorous riding, walking and digging, while the WaffleGrip sole pattern interlocks seamlessly with pedals for the “ultimate grip and bike control”.

Hotlines is able to take pre-orders now, with stock due to hit UK shores late July.

www.hotlines-uk.com

sales@hotlines-uk.com

0131 319 144

Read the latest edition of BikeBiz below: