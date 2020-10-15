Leatt launches new 2021 range of MTB gear

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Leatt has launched its new 2021 range of MTB gear, including high-performance jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts and gloves.

Jackets

The heavy-duty 5.0 Jacket features a three-layer HydraDri 30mm/23g/m² waterproof/breathable membrane, making it a “top pick” for harsh weather conditions, said Leatt. The softshell 4.0 Jacket features 10mm/10g/m² waterproof/breathable four-way stretch material. It also has a two-point, fully adjustable hood with a stiffened peak that fits over full-face helmets.

The 2.0 jacket features lightweight four-way stretch 5mm/5g/m² waterproof/breathable material and folds into its own chest pocket.

Jerseys

The 5.0 jersey with long sleeves features WindBlock fabric on the chest, arms and sides, with a mesh back panel. The 4.0 Ultraweld jersey with long sleeves has welded seams at the cuff and hem for maximum comfort and features an ultra-light, race tight fit and mesh fabric with air channels.

The 3.0 jersey is three-quarter sleeved, featuring new perforated ventilation and new cotton-feel MoistureCool stretch mesh material. According to Leatt, “it’s great for riding in-between seasons and has a stretch fit that’s suited to DH and Enduro, and pairs well with body armour”.

The 2.0 jersey is a performance shirt with a casual look and is available in long and short sleeve options. The cotton-feel material is lightweight and stretchy for superior comfort, said Leatt, and the MoistureCool wicking mesh back panel provides ventilation.

The 1.0 jersey features t-sleeves and ultra-light, quick-drying stretch mesh with a ventilated back. The 1.0 Zip jersey also features ultra-light, quick-drying stretch mesh with a ventilated back. This jersey also has rear storage pockets with an anti-sag suspender system.

Pants

The 4.0 pants offer full cover for enduro, trail, DH and BMX riding. The new improved fit with fewer seams offers better function, said Leatt, while the new shell offers more durability, better stretch and breathability. These ultra-light and comfortable four-way stretch pants feature a pre-curved racing fit with space for knee pads and a dirt, water and stain-resistant fabric coating.

Shorts

The 5.0 shorts are high-performance all-weather shorts featuring a three-layer HydraDri membrane 30mm/23g/m² waterproof/breathable shell and lightweight four-way stretch material. They also have a new waterproof thigh pocket, two hip pockets and a cellphone pocket at the back.

The 3.0 shorts feature lightweight four-way stretch material and pre-curved knees, as well as new hip pockets. Both the 2.0 and the 1.0 shorts feature durable four-way stretch material, laser-cut ventilation and a dirt, water and stain-resistant fabric coating.

Gloves

The 2021 glove range gets some updates like new super-slim AirFlex Impact gel protection and new FormFit finger stitching for superior fit and handlebar feel, as well as the new improved upper mesh. They are all also touchscreen compatible.

The 4.0 Lite Glove offers you “ultimate handlebar feel” and AirFlex impact gel protection for the knuckles, and third and fourth finger. The NanoGrip palm is ultra-thin and stretchy, offering you “superior dry and wet grip and keeping you in control, no matter the conditions”. The 3.0 Lite Glove offers premium handlebar feel and AirFlex impact gel protection. The MicronGrip palm is super-slim and offers “excellent dry and wet grip”, said Leatt.

The 2.0 X-Flow Glove has a NanoGrip palm and microinjected 3D Brush Guard reinforced pinky and knuckles. The 2.0 SubZero Gloves are designed for icy conditions, offering premium handlebar feel, MicronGrip palm and insulated upper hand. The upper hand material of the 2.0 WindBlock glove blocks out the cold on windy days, said Leatt, while still offering premium feel thanks to the MicronGrip palm.

Featuring a padded palm for reducing handlebar vibration, the ultra-light 1.0 Glove offers “superior comfort and control at the same time” and the 1.0 GripR is the “perfect” ultra-light glove with a MicronGrip palm for premium handlebar feel, said Leatt.

Stock has already arrived at the Hotlines warehouse and it is looking for stockists across the UK. Interested dealers should contact the distributor today to discuss the margin benefits and POS available.

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: