Leopard Tech exhibiting at this year’s Eurobike

UK start-up Leopard Tech is set to exhibit at this year’s Eurobike, from 1st-4th September in Friedrichshafen, in Hall A1 – Stand 116.

The Leopard Lync has been designed to give bicycle and accessory manufacturers access to an off the shelf solution that can turn any bike into a smart bike. This gives the cyclist access to a range of new IoT connectivity features such as anti-theft, integrated alarm, movement notifications and GPS tracking. Manufacturers benefit from access to real-time data on how their bikes are being used as well as new communication and customer support channels via the white-labelled Lync app and insights platform.

Through a combination of hardware that can be fitted to any bike, both pedal and electric and mobile app, the team is hoping to transform the way in which riders interact with their bicycles, their environment, and each other by making every bike smarter, more secure and encouraging greater bicycle use.

The Lync hardware module can be fitted to any bicycle either externally, within a bottle cage or base unit with its patented integrated battery and power management system which will last up to four weeks on a single charge, or internally within the bike frame itself where it can use the existing battery in e-bikes.

Paired with the Lync app, it provides riders with a host of features including anti-theft options and powerful integrated alarm, enhanced GPS tracking, navigation features and bicycle crime mapping. In the event your bicycle is stolen, a rider can track the exact location of their bike and produce a stolen report which can be used with the authorities, insurance companies and posted to social media to support in recovering your ride.

Through a range of built-in sensors and connectivity options within the Lync hardware module, the device can detect if a bike is moved or tampered with and automatically activates the integrated alarm. The system will also send a message to the rider’s smartphone via the Lync app alerting them to bike movement or a possible theft in progress. Sensors also allow for accident notification altering a rider’s chosen contacts of a potential incident.

Leopard Tech’s director of marketing James Robertson said: “After the tough 18 months we have all experienced and an awful lot of time on various video conferencing tools, we are super excited to be attending our very first event as an exhibitor and get the chance to demo and show off our Leopard Lync Solution in person!

“We really believe that by delivering a more connected riding experience, we can make cycling safer, more secure and encourage people to ditch their cars and use their bikes. We are really looking forward to speaking with manufacturers to show them what they Leopard Lync can do.”

You can find Leopard Tech in Hall A1 – Stand 116 at Eurobike. If you would like to arrange a chat in advance, please get in touch with James at james@leopardtech.co.uk.

www.leopardtech.co.uk

