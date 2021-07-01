Leopard Tech launches 2021 Bicycle Security and Safety Survey

Share Facebook

UK-based bicycle tech start-up Leopard Tech has launched its 2021 Bicycle Security and Safety Survey, with the aim of getting a broad spectrum of views from cyclists around the world on their attitudes towards bike theft, prevention and rider safety.

This year will also focus on cyclists’ attitudes throughout the pandemic and what effect this has had on their bicycle usage, mental health and what needs to be done to improve cities and towns to make all cyclists feel safe and secure.

James Robertson, director of marketing at Leopard Tech, said: “Our security survey last year gained thousands of responses from cyclists in over 20 countries and this year we are hoping we can reach even more.

“As an industry, we know improvements to cyclists’ safety and security is one of the main ways we can encourage greater bike usage and, through this survey and others like it, we want to hear the views from cyclists on how this should be achieved.”

The survey will run until 16th July and the results will be shared across the media and on the Leopard Tech website.

It takes approximately four minutes to complete and no personal data is required. To participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/bicycle-security-2021.