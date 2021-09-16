Leopard Tech partners with Bikmo to offer smart bike insurance

Share Facebook

Leopard Tech has partnered with bike insurer Bikmo to offer a new smart bicycle insurance utilising the Leopard Lync connectivity features.

Leopard Tech customers who have the Leopard Lync will now have the opportunity to take advantage of a host of bespoke insurance solutions to enhance rider protection.

• Fully inclusive insurance covering every ride

• Exclusive savings off-bike insurance

• Bespoke/custom built insurance care packages

• Insurance support activated by Leopard Lync

• Courtesy bike whilst waiting for repairs or replacements

Leopard Tech and Bikmo’s dedicated team is ready to talk through the possibilities and said it can tailor the solution to meet customer requirements.

James Robertson, Leopard Tech’s marketing director, said: “As the Leopard Lync is a white label solution for bicycle and accessory manufacturers, we wanted to partner with an insurance provider that could offer a fantastic insurance platform but also the flexibility to tailor this to our customer requirements.

“Bikmo is the perfect partner for this and we are excited to work together to develop future insurance offers taking advantage of increased bicycle connectivity.”

The Leopard Lync solution is available now for bicycle and accessory manufacturers, with the aim of making every bike a smart bike with a host of anti-theft, tracking and connectivity features.

For more information please visit www.leopardtech.co.uk or www.bikmo.com.