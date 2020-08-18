LEVA-EU calls on European e-bike companies to report “aggressive” customs actions

Share Facebook

LEVA-EU is calling on European e-bike companies to report cases in which EU customs authorities have been “aggressive and invasive”.

It said it has recently been informed on a variety of actions against companies. According to the association, the allegations include, among other things:

– Buying from a European supplier who is suspected of circumventing anti-dumping duties on electric bicycles from China

– Using incorrect HS codes to avoid anti-circumvention duties on bicycle components

– Illegal application of rules of origin for e-bikes that are produced outside the EU and China

In all these cases, there are “serious doubts” as to the legal basis for the EU customs’ approach and claims, said LEVA-EU. The association is currently seeking legal advice.

In this framework, LEVA-EU said it needs to know if there are more cases and if so, in which member states. It is calling on European e-bike companies that have recently experienced a similar customs action to report this. Anonymity will be guaranteed.

Cases can be reported by phoning or emailing LEVA-EU manager Annick Roetynck: +32 475 500 588, annick@leva-eu.com.

