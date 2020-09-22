LEVA-EU unveils new logo and revamped website during European Mobility Week

Share Facebook

Trade association LEVA-EU has unveiled a new logo, a rebrand and a new website.

The organisation, which campaigns for LEV manufacturers, importers, distributors and brands, launched its new website during European Mobility Week, which runs from 16th-22nd September and aims to highlight the importance of accessibility to zero-emission transport.

The body now has a ‘cleaner and more distinct’ logo to take it forward to the next stage of its work, which includes influencing and monitoring EU legislation, and the new website, leva-eu.com, offers ‘clearer and better-presented’ information for members. The logo and website have been created by UK based marketing agency Polaris Media and design firm the Modern Agency.

LEVA-EU also offers members access to studies and statistics to help them discuss market trends and developments as well as opportunities to network and share knowledge. The website includes new pages on LEVA-EU positions, case studies, partners, testimonials and events. Businesses can also advertise on the website and weekly newsletter and showcase job vacancies and light electric vehicle events.

The organisation’s successes include having its plea for removing the legal bottlenecks on light electric vehicles heard, which has led to research to change legislation to allow for a broader diversity of LEVs to be classed separately to motorbikes and mopeds. LEVA-EU has also succeeded in averting retroactive collection of duties, which saved some companies large amounts of money, when an anti-dumping complaint against imports of e-bikes from China was made by the European Bicycle Manufacturers’ Association (EBMA).

Annick Roetynck, manager of LEVA-EU, said the new look heralded the start of a ‘bright future’ for LEVA-EU, as more people discovered the benefits of switching to light electric vehicles. She said: “Light electric vehicles are the future of transport and LEVA-EU is committed to influencing policies to ensure businesses can trade smoothly in this critical sector. However, it can be time-consuming and costly to find your way through the maze of regulations for light electric vehicles, time and money that would be better spent on growing your business.

“Our experts are here to guide businesses through these complicated regulations, so it is only right that our website makes this process simple too. We look forward to connecting with even more organisations and continuing to fight for our members in the corridors of power.”

Any company, organisation or individual who has an interest in the European light electric vehicle market can become a member of LEVA-EU. The membership fee depends on the number of staff in their organisation. Contact Annick Roetynck on annick@leva-eu.com, tel. +32 475 500 588.

